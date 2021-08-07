TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies beats the Lyca Kovai Kings by 36 runs

R. Sathish is young at 40. He flings himself full length, unmindful of injuries, to stop boundaries, scores game-changing direct hits, sends down the useful seam, and still conjures hurricane innings such as his explosive 32-ball 64 after arriving at 44 for four at Chepauk on Friday.

And his throw from a short third man caught the inform Sai Sudharsan short of the crease at the bowler’s end.

He was the key man in Chepauk Super Gillies’ 36-run win over Lyca Kovai Kings in this TNPL match at the M.A. Chidambaram ground.

There was seam movement and carry for pacemen on a challenging pitch. And turn and bounce for spinners, particularly left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.

When Lyca chased, M. Siddharth produced an absolute beauty, something between an arm-ball and a left-armer’s inswinger from round the wicket, to castle R. Kavin.

Super Gillies fielders put down skiers, still, the bowlers picked crucial wickets. Sai Kishore dismissed Ganga Sridhar Raju with a delivery of turn and bounce. Skipper Shahrukh Khan struck some big blows before falling to R. Alexander’s left-arm spin.

Abhishek Tanwar clouted seamer, Sonu Yadav, for huge sixes but was involved in a verbal duel after the bowler dismissed him. Earlier, Tanwar had a skirmish with Kaushik Gandhi, who walked into him, after dismissing the batsman.

The night belonged to Sathish. Given width, he cut. His strong strong wrists came to the fore.

He employed the slog sweep and the conventional sweep against the left-arm spin of Ajith Ram. Yudheeshwaran was flat-batted over cover and cut for sixes.

Sai Kishore chipped in with an innings of 31 and added 68 for the fifth wicket with the rampant Sathish.

The partnership took the game away from Lyca.