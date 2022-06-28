TNPL 2022: Tiruppur Tamizhans beats Ruby Trichy Warriors by four wickets

Tiruppur Tamizhans turned the match on its head with a four-wicket win over Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Tamizhans stitched two crucial partnerships that were instrumental in its first win of the season. The stand between S. Anand (35, 26, 2x4, 2x6) and Maan Bafna (26, 28b, 3x4) for the third wicket and the other between Tushar Raheja (42 not out, 26b, 4x4, 2x6) and M. Mohammed (29 not out, 15b, 2x4, 2x6) for the seventh wicket proved to be the clincher.

Just as the match seemed to be going in favour of Warriors, Tamizhans’ 22-year-old Tushar came to the team’s rescue. Tushar clobbered M. Poiyamozhi for a six through deep midwicket and that provided the much-needed hope in the 18th over that fetched the side 16 runs. And from there on, the fortunes changed.

Earlier, put in to bat, Warriors made a fighting 157 for six thanks to openers Murali Vijay (34, 16b, 6x4, 1x6) and Amit Sathivk (26, 21b, 4x4, 1x6) who laid a strong foundation.

P. Saravana Kumar who had earlier made a quickfire unbeaten 17 (20b, 1x4) came back and picked up three crucial wickets including those of Tamizhans' openers, Anirudha Srikkanth and S. Siddharth, with his right-arm medium pace bowling.

However, Tushar and Mohammed remained unbeaten, playing in a calm and composed manner. And fittingly, it was Tushar who scored the winning run.