TNPL: Panthers run through Ba11sy Trichy to move 4th in table

Siechem Madurai Panthers produced a clinical performance led by its bowlers to post an easy seven-wicket win against Ba11sy Trichy here at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Thursday.

After electing to bat, Trichy came up with another listless performance and was bowled out for just 105 in the 19th over as the Panthers’ spinners ran through the top-order.

The 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) champion chased down the small total in 17 overs and got its campaign back on track with a third consecutive win.

Opener S. Lokeshwar top-scored with 32 before Swapnil Singh finished it in style with a quickfire unbeaten 25, which included two sixes and four off G. Godson, in the final over of the match.

Earlier, Trichy’s innings started on the wrong foot when Washington Sundar dismissed skipper V. Ganga Sridhar Raju off the first ball of the match. The batter was surprised by the extra bounce and top-edged it to the short-third fielder.

On a slow pitch - there was some turn for the spinners - the Trichy batters appeared to have no gameplan or intent to score and got only 22 in the PowerPlay. Not only did they struggle to find the boundaries, but also failed to rotate the strike, playing out a staggering 54 dot balls.

During the middle overs, Daryl Ferrario and K. Mani Bharathi (48, 40b, 2x4, 3x6) attempted to repair the damage with a 42-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Mani Bharathi wielded his long handle, collecting three sixes down the ground against the spinners. However, just when Trichy looked to set a platform to post a respectable total, Saravanan struck thrice in the 15th over, including Ferrario, as the team slumped from 80 for three to 88 for six.

From there, Trichy surrendered meekly and crashed out of the tournament with its fifth defeat in as many matches.

The scores: Ba11sy Trichy 105 in 18.5 overs (Mani Bharathi 48, Gurjapneet Singh 2/13, P. Saravanan 3/23, Ajay Krishna 2/6) lost to Siechem Madurai Panthers 108/3 in 17 overs (S. Lokeshwar 32, Swapnil Singh 25 n.o., K. Easwaran 2/24).