TNPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan powers Kovai to emphatic win over Madurai

Powered by opener J. Suresh Kumar (64, 29b, 6x4, 4x6) and skipper M. Shahrukh Khan (53, 23b, 6x4, 3x6), Lyca Kovai Kings got to 208 for five and defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by 44 runs in the seventh season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the India Cement Company ground here on Sunday.

Quickfire fifties

Both Suresh and Shahrukh backed themselves to play shots. Suresh hit four sixes - an upper-cut over deep point off medium-pacer Ajay Krishna, a pull off a shorter ball off left-arm spinner Saravanan over long on, an exquisitely-timed inside-out off Washington Sundar, and leg-spinner M. Ashwin’s full-toss put away straight down the ground.

Shahrukh imperiously pulled a short ball off J. Kousik to deep midwicket, slog-swept M. Ashwin that landed to the right of long on, and whacked Saravanan straight for his three sixes.

Suresh brought up the fastest fifty of this season in 21 balls only for Shahrukh to surpass the feat with his 20-ball fifty.

Shahrukh also picked up two for 35, and took a catch.

Soft dismissal

Suresh looked well-set for a hundred when he was suddenly unsettled by a Swapnil Singh delivery that had pronounced turn and an extra bit of bounce - he edged it past the keeper for two runs. The next ball, he closed the face of the bat early and the edge that ballooned up was caught by the bowler himself.

Steady innings

In contrast to Suresh and Shahrukh, B. Sachin (67, 51b, 5x4, 2x6) unobtrusively kept accumulating runs and got to his fifty in the 18th over, having walked in to bat in the first over.

Shoddy fielding

Madurai was sloppy on the field and conceded at least five fours in misfields. Three of those came in the same M. Ashwin over with Shahrukh Khan being the beneficiary - at deep cover, Madurai captain Hari Nishaanth at point, and Swapnil at long on.

Swapnil also dropped a catch in the last over of the Kovai innings - he ran in from long off, overshot a bit, and thus mispositioned himself for the catch.

The scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 208/5 in 20 overs (Suresh Kumar 64, B. Sachin 67, M. Shahrukh Khan 53, Gurjapneet Singh 2/30, Swapnil Singh 2/26) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 164 in 18 overs (S. Lokeshwar 41, Hari Nishaanth 33, M. Siddharth 3/32, M. Shahrukh Khan 2/35, V. Yudheeswaran 2/16).