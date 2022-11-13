Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Bishal Ghosh’s unbeaten ton helps Tripura beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Within a day of Hyderabad’s hard-earned victory over defending champion Himachal Pradesh at the Air Force Ground, Tripura took down the favourite at the same venue with seven wickets and 15 overs to spare.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 13 November, 2022 20:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tripura captain Manisankar Murasingh celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during a match against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy at Vikash Campus cricket ground in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on October 09, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Tripura captain Manisankar Murasingh celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during a match against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy at Vikash Campus cricket ground in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on October 09, 2017. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Led by opener Bishal Ghosh’s unbeaten 102, the dominance of Tripura stood out in sharp contrast to the inconsistency and the eventual surrender of Hyderabad on a day of upsets in Group A during the second round of Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) league here on Sunday.

In the other matches, Chandigarh upstaged Gujarat by six wickets after chasing down a target of 282 at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, HP opened its account by getting past Uttar Pradesh’s grossly inadequate 139 with five wickets and 14 overs to spare at the Air Force Ground 2 while Saurashtra duly posted its second straight victory following a huge 282-run cruise past Manipur at the Jamia Milia ground.

Before Monday’s rest day, Saurashtra (8 points) leads six other teams on four points, with Manipur bringing up the rear without opening its tally.

Electing to bat proved a bad choice for Hyderabad as it was reduced to 16 for four in the ninth over, with Saturday’s centurions Rohit Rayudu (0) and Tilak Varma (7) joining the casualty list. T. Ravi Teja (72, 92b, 7x4, 2x6) put on 81 runs with Rishith Reddy (39, 66b, 6x4) for the fifth wicket and another 58 with Bhavesh Seth (25, 25b, 1x4, 1x6) for the sixth wicket.

However, Hyderabad was bowled out for just 190 in the 47th over, with Abhijit Sarkar (3/27) emerging as the most successful bowler.

In response, Tripura was well served by Ghosh (111b, 9x4, 1x6) and his third-wicket stand of 125 runs with Deepak Khatri (67, 74b, 6x4, 2x6) as this match-winning stand turned it into a one-sided contest.

