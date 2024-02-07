MagazineBuy Print

U-19 World Cup: Uday and I never lost belief, says Sachin Dhas after scripting India’s comeback win against South Africa

Prevailing in a close match was something that would only help benefit the team in the summit showdown, where it would meet either Australia or Pakistan on Sunday.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 16:26 IST , Benoni - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Sachin Dhas plays a shit during India’s U-19 semifinal against South Africa.
Sachin Dhas plays a shit during India's U-19 semifinal against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sachin Dhas plays a shit during India’s U-19 semifinal against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Swashbuckling Sachin Dhas, whose gutsy 96 made the difference in the U-19 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, says he and his India captain Uday Saharan never lost belief despite losing the first four wickets for 32 runs in its chase of 245.

India reached its ninth U-19 World Cup final with a thrilling win over South Africa here on Tuesday.

While Sachin blazed away to a 95-ball 96, Uday anchored the innings with 81 off 124 deliveries to help India recover from a hopeless situation.

“The plan was to bat till the end. We had the belief that we could take it all the way. But it’s fine (as we couldn’t complete the chase), but we won that match and that’s what matters. I was telling Uday that we would play till the end,” Sachin said at the post-match press conference.

“We thought we would take our time, pace our innings, and understand the opposition bowling attack. Always, the conversation between us was to bat as long as possible so that we could manoeuvre the game.” The duo shared a partnership of 171 runs for the fifth wicket to not just help India recover after the early blows but also take them closer to the target.

“South Africa was bowling well. So it was a bit tough. But Uday and I had to believe, and we thought that one big partnership could win us the game.” Asked about the tri-series here before the World Cup, Sachin said, “That tournament (in South Africa before the World Cup) helped us a lot. We got used to the pitch, the weather, and the conditions here. We got good practice, and we bonded well. Our batters showed good form, so that series really helped.

“Uday has also batted well throughout the tournament. Also, he backed me throughout our partnership; he kept on encouraging me that we have to do it and that we can do it. So all credit goes to Uday.”

Title contender India had it quite easy until the semifinals, winning all their matches without much ado.

“Last time too, we were the champions and we will try to play good cricket and win the tournament. The belief in the team is very strong.

“It’s not about making a statement. But I feel teams by now must have known that we can do well both while batting first and while chasing,” Sachin said.

Prevailing in a close match was something that would only help benefit the team in the summit showdown, where it would meet either Australia or Pakistan on Sunday.

“Winning such a close game gives you a different feeling,” Uday said.

Asked about his partnership with Sachin, he said, “I enjoy batting with Sachin, he has a very positive intent, always on the lookout for boundaries while also taking the singles. Our aim was to stay there till the end and finish the job for our team.

“There was a bit of pressure building towards the end with a bowler coming into bat. But, with Raj (Limbani) hitting that six straight on arrival was a huge relief for me. From there, the game became quite easy and I thought Raj would also get the job done.”

