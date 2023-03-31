Cricket

Vaughan says he has been cleared of making racist comment

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

AP
31 March, 2023 15:27 IST
31 March, 2023 15:27 IST
File Photo: Michael Vaughan

File Photo: Michael Vaughan | Photo Credit: AP

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

The verdict marks the latest stage of a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq, a former player at Yorkshire, went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18.

Among Rafiq’s allegations was one where he accused Vaughan of saying to Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

Vaughan categorically denied the charge and he said on Twitter the charge of the England and Wales Cricket Board has been dismissed.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us