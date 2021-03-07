Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Delhi faces Uttarakhand for quarterfinal spot

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Preliminary Quarter Final between Delhi and Uttarakhand from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The revised format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy means that Delhi will take on the plate league topper Uttarakhand for a place in the quarterfinal. The winner is set to take its place in a berth against Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi will miss out on the services of Shikhar Dhawan as he has joined India's T20I squad in Ahmedabad.

Squads:

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal

Uttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit Manor

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar.