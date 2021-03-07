Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Delhi faces Uttarakhand for quarterfinal spot Vijay Hazare Trophy live score, streaming, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Delhi facing Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarterfinal. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 March, 2021 08:19 IST Delhi's Nitish Rana in action. (File Photo) - N. Sudarshan Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 March, 2021 08:19 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Preliminary Quarter Final between Delhi and Uttarakhand from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The revised format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy means that Delhi will take on the plate league topper Uttarakhand for a place in the quarterfinal. The winner is set to take its place in a berth against Uttar Pradesh. Delhi will miss out on the services of Shikhar Dhawan as he has joined India's T20I squad in Ahmedabad.Squads:Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision PanchalUttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit ManorHIGHLIGHTS FROM THE LEAGUE STAGE Vijay Hazare Trophy: Padikkal ton seals quarters berth for Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad pulls off thrilling win Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra qualifies for quarters on Net Run Rate Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat beats Baroda to remain undefeated in the league stage Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra become first three teams to enter quarterfinals WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar.