Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby’s century in vain as Mumbai beats Kerala by eight wickets

Kerala set a target of 232 but the mark shrunk twice due to rain, to 159 from 30 overs after a 65-minute break, which Mumbai reached comfortably in just over 24 overs.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 21:33 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a tone-setting half-century for Mumbai, which included eight boundaries, at the Alur Cricket Stadium.
Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a tone-setting half-century for Mumbai, which included eight boundaries, at the Alur Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: N. Sudarshan / The Hindu
Mumbai recorded its second straight victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Kerala by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Kerala, riding on Sachin Baby’s century (104, 134b, 8x4, 2x6), set a target of 232. But the mark shrunk twice as heavens opened, first to 206 from 42 overs following a 30-minute rain delay and then to 159 from 30 overs after a 65-minute break.

Mumbai, though, remained unperturbed, scoring at a brisk rate from the get-go, remaining firmly ahead in the V. Jayadevan (VJD) Method calculations.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Padikkal scores century as Karnataka beats Uttarakhand by 52 runs

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a tone-setting half-century (57, 47b, 5x4, 3x6), replete with elegant drives and daring pulls. Playing just his second List A match, the 18-year-old was fearless in his approach and it was fitting that he got to his maiden fifty with a slashed six over point off speedster Basil Thampi.

Sachin Baby of Kerala in action against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare match at Alur in Bengaluru.
Sachin Baby of Kerala in action against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare match at Alur in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain / The Hindu
When he holed out to mid-wicket off Thampi, the job was only half done. But his skipper Ajinkya Rahane finished it, scoring a 20-ball 34 that was studded with four sixes.

Kerala tried to bounce him out with multiple catching men on the leg-side. But the seasoned Rahane cleared the square fence twice, clipped one over mid-wicket before ushering the end with a slapped maximum off leggie Shreyas Gopal.

Earlier, Kerala was rescued by a 126-run partnership for the third wicket between Sanju Samson (55, 83b, 4x4, 2x6) and Baby. Run-making seemed difficult, with even the usually free-scoring Samson circumspect.

Baby played a steady innings, nudging and steering his way through to his fourth List A ton. The 34-year-old’s best shots were his two sixes -- the heave over long-on off Tushar Deshpande and the hook over deep backward square leg off Royston Dias.

But even his best couldn’t save the day for Kerala as pacer Mohit Avasthi finished with a four-wicket haul (four for 28).

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Mumbai /

Kerala /

Sachin Baby

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
