Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Tanmay, Rohit fashion Hyderabad’s 17-run win over Jharkhand

A solid century by opener Tanmay Agarwal and a three-wicket haul from Rohit Rayudu helped Hyderabad beat Jharkhand by 17 runs in the Group B fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 297, Jharkhand’s chase suffered an early blow when opener Supriyo Chakraborty was run out trying to steal a single after being rapped on the pads.

Captain Virat Singh was dismissed soon after, edging a fuller ball from T. Ravi Teja back to the keeper, before Aryaman Sen and Vikash Vishal rebuilt the innings, stitching together a 100-run partnership off just 99 balls.

Rayudu dropped Aryaman at short-cover but made amends right away by trapping the opener in front for 63. Saurabh Tiwary played a mature hand to take the game deep despite wickets continually falling at the other end.

Tiwary eventually perished in the 48th over, caught behind off Ravi Teja for 78, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Earlier, opening batters Tanmay and Rayudu gave Hyderabad a steady start in the PowerPlay. Tanmay punished anything that was on the pads, with Sushant Mishra guilty of bowling quite a lot of those.

The 49-run partnership was broken when the impressive all-rounder Chakraborty (one for 41 in nine overs) castled Rayudu in the 10th over. Captain Rahul Singh then provided solid support to Tanmay as the pair rotated strike with ease to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Off-spinner Vinayak Vikram trapped Rahul in front when he missed his attempted sweep to break the 91-run stand. In at four, Chandan Sahani showed intent right from the start, lofting Vinayak down the ground off just the second ball he faced.

Meanwhile, Tanmay continued to pile on the runs, reaching his hundred off 97 balls with a deft single to the off-side. He eventually fell to veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem for 112, finding deep square-leg with his attempted sweep.

Sahani was then bowled for 49 as he unsuccessfully tried to cut a fuller one from Nadeem. A few boundaries in the last 10 overs, mainly from Buddhi Rahul and Pragnay Reddy, helped the team post 297, which was eventually enough to seal Hyderabad’s second win of the tournament.