Hello and welcome to Sportatr’s Live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final between Maharashtra and Saurashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Toss: Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first

Maharashtra 123/3 vs Saurashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a patient and a very valuable half-century and seems to have found his mojo as the Maharashtra captain with a punch down the ground has made his intentions clear that he is going on the attack having blunted the Saurashtra attack. Ankit Bawne departs as Jaydev Unadkat picks his first wicket but with Ruturaj in the middle, Maharashtra will up the ante.

Maharashtra 102/2 vs Saurashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne bring the 100-up for Maharashtra and the partnership is growing steadily and so is the scoreboard ticking on nicely. Jaydev Unadkat is back in the attack in an attempt to pick a wicket with Ruturaj approaching his half-century. With 20 overs to go, it will be interesting to see how Maharashtra approaches the closing stages of its innings.

Maharashtra 75/2 vs Saurashtra: Parth Bhut picks a wicket and breaks the stand as Bachhav holes it to Chirag Jani at long-on while trying to clear the ropes. The pressure was clearly on the batsman as the southpaw looked to hit the spinner for a maximum but failed to clear the long-on fielder. Ankit Bawne is out in the middle and joins hands with skipper Ruturaj.

Maharashtra 62/1 vs Saurashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad has decided to attack as he exhibits a brilliant pull and dispatches Kushang Patel over the deep square leg for a huge six and the Maharashtra scorecard is slowly moving. The batting side hasn’t lost wickets but runs have been tough coming. However, Ruturaj and Satyajeet- have steadied the innings and are now looking set in the middle.

Maharashtra 50/1 vs Saurashtra: The fifty of the Maharashtra innings comes in the 19th over and having got his eye in Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to change gears and the partnership is worth 43 off 89 balls. The sun is shining as Kushang Patel and Prerak Mankad are in operation. It’s a stand that Maharashtra wanted and having steadied the ship, Ruturaj will look to motor on.

Maharashtra 38/1 vs Saurashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad has to take his chances as there is no momentum what so ever and Saurashtra with some incredible fast bowling has applied the choke on the opposition. The man in form and skipper of Maharashtra - Rururaj is batting on 9 off 42 deliveries and 15 overs have been bowled. He needs to take risk at some stage to up the ante.

Maharashtra 27/1 vs Saurashtra: This has been relentless bowling from Jaydev Unadkat and Maharashtra although hasn’t lost a wicket, it’s skipper Gaikwad has scored just 6 off 34 balls and that speaks about the tight bowling from the Saurashtra bowlers. There is pace, swing, bounce and good carry from the surface as the Maharashtra batsmen are having trouble in finding the gaps and boundaries. Jaydev has bowled six overs on the trot with three slips and a gully and has given just five runs. Feels like a Test match happening in Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra 18/1 vs Saurashtra: Satyajeet Bachhav is struggling in the middle as he copes with another blow and Saurashtra all over Maharashtra at the moment and has choked the batsmen. This is a different surface and it won’t be easy for Ruturaj to go hammer and tongs straightaway. The first boundary came in the ninth over with Bachhav taking on Kushal Patel. Chirag Jani starts with a maiden.

Maharashtra 9/1 vs Saurashtra: It’s an early setback for Maharashtra as the make-shift opener in Shah didn’t work with regular opener Rahul Tripathi away on India A duty. The vastly experienced Jaydev Unadkat is bowling with fiery intent, hitting Satyajeet on the helmet with a lot of chirping going around by the Saurashtra fielders. The scorecard hasn’t moved much with Maharashtra going at just 2 rpo. Important the pair forges a stand in testing conditions but Maharashtra can’t fall behind in this game.

Maharashtra 8/1 vs Saurashtra: A run-out has packed off opener Pavan Shah who falls to the direct hit from Chirag Jani and Maharashtra loses its first wicket. Length delivery, Shah nudges it towards mid-on and races off for a quick single but Jani fires in a quick throw to catch the opener short of his crease. Satyajeet Bachhav, left-handed batsman joins his skipper.

Maharashtra 4/0 vs Saurashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pavan Shah have opened the innings for Maharashtra with Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel steaming in with the new ball as Saurashtra won the toss and asked Maharashtra to bat first. It will be testing first hour with the ball moving a bit and Unadkat making the batsmen play.

Saurashtra Playing XI: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut

Maharashtra Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh

Squads:

Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut, Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

Live Streaming Info: The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra will be Telecast Live on Dismey+Hotstar