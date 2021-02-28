Vijay Hazare Trophy: Padikkal ton seals quarters berth for Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal continued his terrific form ahead of the IPL with a third successive century as Karnataka stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals with a 10-wicket win over Railways in a group C match on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, who scored a career-best 152 against Odisha and followed it up with 126 not out versus Kerala, smacked nine sixes and as many boundaries in his 145 not out from 125 balls.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad pulls off thrilling win

The 20-year-old left-hander had skipper Ravikumar Samarth for company. Samarth also slammed an unbeaten century (130 not out from 118 balls; 17x4) as the opening duo chased down 285 with 57 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra become first three teams to enter quarterfinals

Padikkal now has 572 runs from five matches at a staggering average of 190.66. He paced his innings beautifully, taking 60 balls for his fifty nefore notching up his fifth List A century in next 34 deliveries. Earlier Railways rode on opener Pratham Singh's 129 to make 284/9. Singh hit 12 fours and three sixes in his knock.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra qualifies for quarters on Net Run Rate

The big win ensured Karnataka topped group C to qualify for the last-eight. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh finished second following its six-wicket win over Odisha at the Just Cricket Academy.

Brief Scores

At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium: Railways 284/9; 50 overs (Pratham Singh 129; Shreyas Gopal 3/41, J Suchith 2/72) lost to Karnataka 285 fo no loss; 40.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 145 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 130 not out) by 10 wickets.

At KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur: Bihar 148 all out; 40.2 overs (Babul Kumar 64; Sreesanth 4/30, Jalaj Saxena 3/30) lost to Kerala 149/1; 8.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 87 not out, Sanju Samson 24 not out) by nine wickets.

At Just Cricket Academy Ground: Odisha 148 all out; 40.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 49 not out, Rakesh Pattnaik 46; Shivam Sharma 6/22) lost to Uttar Pradesh 150/4; 21.4 overs (Upendra Yadav 32, Sameer Choudhary 29 not out) by six wickets.