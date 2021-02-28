Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad pulls off thrilling win

Hyderabad pulled off a thrilling two-run win over Goa in a league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at C.K. Pithawala Ground here in the Elite Group A match on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target, Goa seemed to be on course for what once looked an improbable win.

But, Goa faltered at the last hurdle despite impressive centuries by Eknath Kerkar (169 n.o.,143b, 19x4, 2x6) and No. 3 Snehal Kauthankar (116, 112b, 15x4). The two put on 225 runs for the second wicket, pushing Hyderabad onto the backfoot.

It was left-arm spinner Tanay Tyagarajan’s crucial blow removing Kauthankar which brought Hyderabad back into the game in the 42nd over.

Soon, left-arm spinner B. Sandeep dismissed Amit Verma (12), caught and bowled. Pacer T. Ravi Teja chipped in with two quick wickets to reduce Goa to 291 for four in 47th over.

This was when Eknath Kerkar was batting brilliantly and determined to guide the team through.

Goa needed 20 runs off the last over bowled by pacer Rakshann Readdi to win.

With a four needed off the last ball, Kerkar had to dig out a yorker from Rakshann and be content with a single to leave himself and the team disappointed as it fell short of the target so narrowly.

Tanmay, Tilak slam tons

Earlier, openers captain and southpaw Tanmay Agarwal (150, 131b, 19x4, 1x6) and TilakVarma (128, 9x4, 5x6) put on a mammoth first wicket stand of 264 in 41.3 overs to ensure a flying start to Hyderabad and help the team score 345 for six in 50 overs.

Both the batsmen scored their second centuries in this edition.

The scores: Hyderabad 345/6 in 50 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 150, Tilak Varma 128) bt Goa 343/5 in 50 overs (Eknath Kerkar 169 n.o., Snehal Kauthankar 116, T. Ravi Teja 3/69).