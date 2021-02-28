Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 9 updates: Toss, playing XI announcement soon

It's time for the #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking <here> Voting lines open until March 2.

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Matches start at 9AM IST

PLAYING XI

Gujarat:

Baroda:

Hyderabad:

Goa:

Tripura:

Chhattisgarh:

Tamil Nadu:

Vidarbha:

Jharkhand:

Andhra:

Madhya Pradesh:

Punjab:

Karnataka:

Railways:

Kerala:

Bihar:

Odisha:

Uttar Pradesh:



TOSS UPDATES

- Gujarat vs Baroda

- Hyderabad vs Goa

- Tripura vs Chhattisgarh

- Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha

- Jharkhand vs Andhra

- Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab

- Karnataka vs Railways

- Kerala vs Bihar

- Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh

MATCHES TODAY



Gujarat vs Baroda, Round 5, Elite Group A - Surat Hyderabad vs Goa, Round 5, Elite Group A - Surat Tripura vs Chhattisgarh, Round 5, Elite Group A - Surat Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha, Round 5, Elite Group B - Indore Jharkhand vs Andhra, Round 5, Elite Group B - Indore Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group B - Indore Karnataka vs Railways, Round 5, Elite Group C - Bengaluru Kerala vs Bihar, Round 5, Elite Group C - Bengaluru Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group C - Bengaluru



DAY 8 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Saturday as you sip on your morning coffee.

While Shikhar Dhawan struck 153 off just 118 balls (21x4, 1x6) to star in Delhi’s three-wicket win over Maharashtra, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar’s half-centuries coupled with Arnab Nandi’s four-wicket haul helped Bengal record a convincing 82-run win over Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand notched up its fourth straight win, beating Mizoram by eight wickets in its Plate group match.

Also, skipper Shreyas Iyer's fluent 116 and an impressive show by India speedster Shardul Thakur powered Mumbai to a 67-run win over Rajasthan in an Elite Group D game.

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar. There are no games being broadcast today.