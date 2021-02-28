Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 9 updates: Toss, playing XI announcement soon Vijay Hazare Trophy live score, streaming, day 9 updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Baroda, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Kerala among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 28 February, 2021 08:06 IST Tamil Nadu players celebrate a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 28 February, 2021 08:06 IST It's time for the #AcesAwards2021!This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking <here>Voting lines open until March 2.Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.LIVE COMMENTARYMatches start at 9AM ISTPLAYING XIGujarat:Baroda:Hyderabad:Goa:Tripura:Chhattisgarh:Tamil Nadu:Vidarbha:Jharkhand:Andhra:Madhya Pradesh:Punjab:Karnataka:Railways:Kerala:Bihar:Odisha:Uttar Pradesh: TOSS UPDATES- Gujarat vs Baroda- Hyderabad vs Goa- Tripura vs Chhattisgarh- Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha- Jharkhand vs Andhra- Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab- Karnataka vs Railways- Kerala vs Bihar- Odisha vs Uttar PradeshMATCHES TODAYGujarat vs Baroda, Round 5, Elite Group A - SuratHyderabad vs Goa, Round 5, Elite Group A - SuratTripura vs Chhattisgarh, Round 5, Elite Group A - SuratTamil Nadu vs Vidarbha, Round 5, Elite Group B - IndoreJharkhand vs Andhra, Round 5, Elite Group B - IndoreMadhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group B - IndoreKarnataka vs Railways, Round 5, Elite Group C - BengaluruKerala vs Bihar, Round 5, Elite Group C - BengaluruOdisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group C - BengaluruDAY 8 RECAPBefore we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Saturday as you sip on your morning coffee.While Shikhar Dhawan struck 153 off just 118 balls (21x4, 1x6) to star in Delhi’s three-wicket win over Maharashtra, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar’s half-centuries coupled with Arnab Nandi’s four-wicket haul helped Bengal record a convincing 82-run win over Jammu and Kashmir.Meanwhile, Uttarakhand notched up its fourth straight win, beating Mizoram by eight wickets in its Plate group match.Also, skipper Shreyas Iyer's fluent 116 and an impressive show by India speedster Shardul Thakur powered Mumbai to a 67-run win over Rajasthan in an Elite Group D game. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dhawan’s century takes Delhi home Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal back to winnings ways Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy: Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Day 8 highlights: Dhawan 150 helps Delhi beat Maharashtra; Mumbai, Bengal also post wins WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar. There are no games being broadcast today.