Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 10 updates: Suryakumar Yadav departs for 91 as Himachal piles pressure on Mumbai

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Bengal vs Haryana: Suvankar Bal's half-century instills some hope into the Bengal dressing-room. Bengal 152/6 in 39.1 overs.

Delhi vs Rajasthan: The big fish! Shikhar Dhawan takes a fine catch as Manender Singh, who was initially looking set to go for the big hundred, is gone. Ashok Menaria and Arjit Gupta are looking to build a solid partnership hereon. Rajasthan 173/4 in 32.1 overs.

Himachal vs Mumbai: That's the wicket Himachal was looking for! Suryakumar Yadav falls nine short of what would have been a much-deserved List A ton. He is absolutely gutted. Shardul Thakur comes to the crease. Mumbai 148/5 in 30.4 overs.

Maharashtra vs Pondicherry: Ankit Bawne gets a fifty and Yash Nahar enters the 90s as Maharashtra continues to dominate at the K. L. Saini Stadium in Jaipur. Maharashtra 167/1 in 32.1 overs.

Uttarakhand vs Sikkim: A hundred it is for Kamal Singh! The Uttarakhand batsmen have done great to render the Sikkim bowlers almost ineffective. Uttarakhand 181/1 in 32.4 overs.

Delhi vs Rajasthan: Manender Singh saunters along to his fifty after Rajasthan loses the all-important wicket of Shiva Chauhan for 42. Bihar 132/2 in 23 overs.

Uttarakhand vs Sikkim: Uttarakhand is showing precisely why it leads the Plate Group. Unbeaten in the league stage, thus far, it has now moved on to 133/0 in 24 overs in this game, with both its openers getting a fifty each.

Bengal vs Haryana: Two for Jayant Yadav! The spinner has looked to be in great touch today, maintaining an economy well under 3.00. Shahbaz Ahamad, the victim, was completely flummoxed by the turn on this one as it headed on to crash into the wickets. Bengal 85/5 in 23.5 overs.

Assam vs Mizoram: Pallav Kumar Das' wicket does little to deter Assam as Denish Das moves to his fifty. Assam 104/1 in 18.2 overs.

Himachal vs Mumbai: Another one bites the dust! Sarfaraz Khan departs for 11 as Aditya Tare replaces him at the crease. Suryakumar Yadav, batting on 29*, needs to step up and play another "Main hoon na..." innings, if you know what we are talking about. Mumbai 49/4 in 13 overs.

Bengal vs Haryana: A big blow for Bengal as captain Anustup Majumdar, looking to accelerate, has holed out to Sumit Kumar at deep mid-wicket! Bengal 70/4 in 18.2 overs.

J & K vs Chandigarh: Manan Vohra gets to a 44-ball fifty, immediately after the first drinks break of the day, with Ankit Kaushik giving him able company at the other end. Chandigarh 107/2 in 19.1 overs.

Maharashtra vs Pondicherry: Just when the opening duo of Yash Nahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad was starting to frustrate the Pondicherry bowlers a bit, Sagar Udeshi removes the Maharashtra captain. Maharashtra 43/1 in 9.2 overs.

Bengal vs Haryana: Time for some off-spin feat. Jayant Yadav. And straightaway... Abhishek Raman tries to make some room but the ball turns into the left-hander, making a mess of the woodwork. Bengal has dug itself a hole at 49/3 in 12 overs.

Saurashtra vs Services: Three caught-behind dismissals! What is happening out here?! Captain Jaydev Unadkat and wicketkeeper Snell Patel combine to get rid of three batsmen in as many overs. Services 26/4 in 10.3 overs.

Himachal vs Mumbai: Bad news has been the order of the day, thus far, for Mumbai cricket fans! And there's more... It is the captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been trapped plumb in front now by his Himachal counterpart Rishi Dhawan. 2, 2, 2 reads the score of the side's top three as Mumbai finds itself slipping further at 8/3 in 4 overs.

Bengal vs Haryana: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury goes without bothering the scorers as Sanjay Pahal tastes blood yet again! Bengal 18/2 in 7.2 overs.

Delhi vs Rajasthan: Simarjeet Singh gets an early breakthrough, castling Aditya Garhwal. Rajasthan 21/1 in 3.2 overs.

Himachal vs Mumbai: Himachal making group leaders Mumbai look like minnows as Rishi Dhawan and Vaibhav Arora get rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw in back-to-back overs. Sarfaraz Khan wouldn't have expected a call this early. Mumbai 6/2 in 2.1 overs.

J & K vs Chandigarh: Seems like I jinxed it! Arslan Khan's quickfire knock comes to a screeching halt as Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool bowls the perfect delivery to send him back to the dugout. Chandigarh 32/1 in 3.3 overs.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh: Captain Neelam Obi and Kumar Nyompu depart as Nagaland starts its day on an excellent note! Arunachal Pradesh 1/2 in 1.5 overs.

Bengal vs Haryana: Pacer Sanjay Pahal strikes! The Bengal openers never looked at ease since having set foot in the middle this morning. Abhimanyu Easwaran, moments after a failed attempt at a cut, edges a widish delivery to Chaitanya Bishnoi at first slip. Bengal 15/1 in 5.2 overs.

J & K vs Chandigarh: Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra have gotten off to a cracking start scoring at a brilliant run-rate of 10.33! Chandigarh 31/0 in 3 overs.

Saurashtra vs Services: Early success for Saurashtra as opener Ravi Chauhan has been dismissed for 1, courtesy a run out by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Services 6/1 in 1.2 overs.

PLAYING XI

Bengal: A R Easwaran, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Mohammad Kaif, Kaif Ahmad, Anustup Majumdar (C), Arnab Nandi, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz, Suvankar Bal (W)

Haryana: A S Sandhu, J J Yadav (C), R P Sharma (W), S M Pahal, C K Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, A K Chahal, S G Rohilla, S P Kumar, Ankit Kumar

J & K: Abid Mushtaq, Paras Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir, Aasif Manzoor, Parvez Rasool (C), Suryansh Raina (W), Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir, Usman Pandit, Auqib Nabi

Chandigarh: Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra (C), Arslan Z Khan, A K Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Uday Kaul (W), Raman Bishnoi, Shivam Bhambri, Jaskarandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Saurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), H Desai , Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Services: Abhishek, Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Shivam Tiwari, Rajat Paliwal (C), Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab (W), Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Ravi Chauhan

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan: Aditya N Garhwal, A A Khan, M K Lomror, M N Singh (W), S K Sharma, Ashok Menaria (C), A V Choudhary, A R Gupta, SV Joshi, RM Bishnoi, Shiva Chauhan

Maharashtra: Y J Nahar, A R Bawane, K M Jadhav, R A Tripathi, S M Kazi, V V More (W), A N Kazi, P C Dadhe, S S Bachhav, R D Gaikwad (C), R S Hangargekar

Pondicherry: Ashith, Rohit D (C), Sagar P Udeshi, Ragu, Prem, Sheldon Jackson (W), P K Dogra, S Ashwath, Sagar V Trivedi, S Suresh Kumar, Vignesh Kannan

Himachal: Vaibhav G Arora, D B Rangi, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, R I Thakur, A S Jamwal, R R Dhawan (C), N R Gangta, P S Chopra, E C Sen, P M Thakur (W)

Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (W), Shardul, Surya, P H Solanki, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, S N Khan, S Z Mulani, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

Uttarakhand: Mayank Mishra, Kamal, Madhwal A, D Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, S M Fallah, Jay Bista, Saurabh Rawat (W), Tanush Gusain, Kunal Chandela (C), Agrim Tiwari

Sikkim: Palzor, Bibek, Anureet Singh, Robin Bist (C), Varun Sood, Anwesh, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Nilesh Lamichaney, Md Saptula, Ashish Thapa (W)

Assam: Abu Nechim Ahmed, Gokul Sharma (C), Mukhtar Hussain, Saahil Jain, Pallav Kumar Das, Pritam Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Saikia (W), Abhilash Gogoi, Denish Das

Mizoram: Bobby, G Lalbiakvela, Amatea, Varte Kima, Vikash Kmr, Golden, Moses, Junior Ralte, Pawan K B (C) (W), Taruwar Kohli, Pratik Desai

Nagaland: Zhimomi, Hopongkyu, Khrievitso, Nzanthung Y Mozhui, S S Mundhe, Stuart Binny, R Jonathan (C), Chetan Bist (W), Sedezhalie, Imliwati, Hem

Arunachal Pradesh: Nazeeb Saiyed, Obi (C), Techi Neri, Techi Sonam (W), Techi Kagung, Kumar Nyompu, Vipin Ajay Dhaka, Rahul Dalal, Manav Patel, Song Tacho, Akhilesh Sahani

Meghalaya: Chengkam Sangma, Dippu, A Singhania, Lerry, Tiwari, Punit Bisht (C) (W), D B Ravi Teja, Akash Kumar, Rohit Shah, Sanjay, Abhay Negi

Manipur: Kabir, Kishan, Mehul Shreth, Bimol Kh, Narsingh Yadav, Somorjit, Nitesh, Johnson, Langlonyamba M (C), Priyojit K, Ulenyai Khwairakpam (W)

With the quarterfinals set to be upon us shortly, here is something you should read: BCCI tweaks Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout format

TOSS UPDATES

- Haryana chose to field vs Bengal

- Chandigarh elected to bat vs J & K

- Saurashtra to field vs Services

- Delhi chose to bowl vs Rajasthan

- Pondicherry to bowl vs Maharashtra

- Mumbai opted to bat vs Himachal

- Sikkim opted to field vs Uttarakhand

- Mizoram opted to bowl vs Assam

- Arunachal Pradesh to bat vs Nagaland

- Meghalaya elected to bat vs Manipur

MATCHES TODAY



Bengal vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group E - Kolkata J & K vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Elite Group E - Kolkata Saurashtra vs Services, Round 5, Elite Group E - Kolkata Delhi vs Rajasthan, Round 5, Elite Group D - Jaipur Maharashtra vs Pondicherry, Round 5, Elite Group D - Jaipur Himachal vs Mumbai, Round 5, Elite Group D - Jaipur Uttarakhand vs Sikkim, Round 5, Plate - Chennai Assam vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate - Chennai Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate - Chennai Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 5, Plate - Chennai



DAY 9 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Sunday as you sip on your morning coffee.

Karnataka, Andhra and Gujarat topped their respective groups on the penultimate day of the league stage to seal a quarterfinal berth.

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar.