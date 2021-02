Vijay Hazare Trophy: Schedule, time, teams, who is playing who and where

It is time again for India’s premier domestic one-day tournament as 38 teams will battle it out over 103 50-over matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

While the cities of Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata will host the 30 Elite Group Teams, the Plate Group matches will be held across grounds in Chennai.

Current champion Karnataka, captained by Ravikumar Samarth, will begin its campaign against Uttar Pradesh on February 20. Dinesh Kartik-led Tamil Nadu, which is fresh from lifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will begin its campaign against another strong team- Punjab.

The group stages of the tournament will begin from February 20. The venue for the knockouts- starting March 7- is yet to be decided.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 groups and venues:

Elite A: Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura, Baroda, Goa. Venue: Surat

Elite B: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh. Venue: Indore

Elite C: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Bihar. Venue: Bangalore

Elite D: Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pondicherry. Venue: Jaipur

Elite E: Bengal, Services, Jammu & Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh. Venue: Kolkata

Plate Group: Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim. Venue: Chennai

Group stage fixtures (February 20- March 1) and Knockout Fixtures (March 7-14)