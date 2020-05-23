Vincy Premier T10 League: Maloney power-hitting leads Hikers to big win

Desron Maloney's unbeaten 19-ball 41 led La Soufriere Hikers to a nine-wicket win on Friday as cricket returned to an ICC full-member nation for the first time since March in the inaugural T10 Vincy Premier League (VPL) tournament in the West Indies. The first match of the day saw Salt Pond Breakers beat Grenadine Divers with four balls to spare, while Dark View Explorers romped home by eight wickets.

There will be 30 matches in total, all streamed live, with six franchise teams taking part. West Indies internationals Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris and Obed McCoy are all scheduled to play. The opening game will be the first recognised match since Karachi Kings faced the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on March 15,before the coronavirus pandemic put a temporary stop to international and domestic cricket around the world.

READ| Umpires, support staff above 60 in focus in ICC guidelines

The inaugural season of the VPL which will be played from May 22 to 31 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Although the Pacific nation of Vanuatu became the first country to resume cricket, this is the first instance of action resuming with international players. The VPL is also the first tournament where the players are not allowed to use saliva on the ball, a key recommendation by the ICC cricket committee which is likely to be ratified at the board meeting on May 28.