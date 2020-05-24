Vincy Premier T10 League: Breakers register tournament's highest total, beat Hikers

Sunil Ambris' swashbuckling 75 helped the Salt Pond Breakers complete a 25-run win over the La Soufriere Hikers in a Vincy Premier T10 League (VPL) encounter, featuring two unbeaten sides, on Sunday.

The match also saw the Breakers, who have three wins in three games, post the highest total of the tournament - 132/0 - in its alloted 10 overs. Despite the loss, the Hikers stay second in the points table, with two victories.

Ambris' opening partner Kadir Nedd also made merry of poor bowling from the Hikers. On the other hand, a quickfire 47 by Dillon Douglas ignited a late surge by the chasing team, which eventually ended up at 107/5.

- DIVERS CLAIM FIRST WIN OF THE TOURNAMENT -

Earlier in the day, Asif Hooper's unbeaten knock of 59 off 36 balls propelled the Grenadines Divers to a 22-run win over the Fort Charlotte Strikers. During the victory, which was the Divers' first of the competition, the team registered a total of 114/3.

The Strikers now have three losses in as many games. Alex Samuel complemented Hooper with a 27 during a second-wicket stand of 52. The first innings also included a whopping 19 extras.

In reply, the Strikers' batsmen, with the exception of opener Gidron Pope, struggled to make an impact. Pope's half-century could only take his side to a total of 92/6 at the end of the match. Razie Browne was the pick of the bowlers for the Divers, ending with figures of three wickets for seven runs in his quota of two overs.

- RANGERS MOVE TO THIRD AFTER BEATING EXPLORERS -

In the first match of the day, West Indies international Kesrick Williams led from the front as the Botanic Garden Rangers beat the Dark View Explorers by 16 runs to move to third spot in the standings.

Rangers skipper Williams held his nerve to dismiss the dangerous Deron Greaves for 44 in the penultimate over of the chase. The captain also took a stunning catch to dismiss Shammon Hooper off the bowling of Casnel Morris. The Explorers could only manage 88/5 in reply to the Rangers' 104/4.

In the first innings, Hyron Shallow and Romel Currency racked up 38 and 31 respectively to take their side past 100. With this loss, the Explorers slip a place to fourth with a solitary win from three outings.