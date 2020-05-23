Vincy Premier T10 League: Hikers beat Explorers by six runs

A quickfire 41 by Dillon Douglas helped the La Soufriere Hikers pip the Dark View Explorers by six runs in Saturday's first thrilling game of Vincy Premier League at the Arnos Vale Sporting complex.

Hikers, batting first, set a target of 110 for its opponent. This was the first 100-plus score in the league. The Hikers lost its last match's hero Desron Maloney cheaply for eight before Dillon Douglas and Salvan Browne upped the ante to reach 58/1 in only five overs. Douglas continued firing till the eighth over when he lost his wicket while trying to attempt a reverse sweep.

The Explorers, although, having started off strongly, saw the required run rate steadily climb during the chase. With 13 required off the last over, James ran himself out, while trying to attempt a quick single, for 48. A boundary off the last delivery was not enough as Hikers became the first VPL T10 team to win a contest batting first.

Salt Pond Breakers beats Fort Charlotte Strikers

The second match of the day between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers, had the Pond Breakers restrict its opponent to a 68/5 after posting what initially looked like an easy target (89) to overhaul.

Botanic Garden Rangers win

Botanic Garden Rangers clinched its first win in the league defeating Grenadine Divers by seven wickets.

The Divers only managed to put up 66/5 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Garden Rangers opener Hyron Shallow ensured he remained unbeaten till the end to see his team through with 15 balls to spare.