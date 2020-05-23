Rohit Sharma: I was ready to play before lockdown

Having been away from cricket for close to four months, India opener Rohit Sharma says he misses the camaraderie of his teammates and is eager to get back to playing cricket.



Rohit last played in February during India's 5-0 win in New Zealand during a T20 series before suffering a calf injury in the fifth game. With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to sporting actions around the world, his return to cricket has been delayed.

"Yes, I miss that although we as friends are trying to stay in touch through the video calls and video conference calls to see what’s one been up to," said Rohit, during a Facebook interaction with La Liga.



He added, "I miss my teammates, hanging around with them also have some banter here and there because when you are playing together, from almost 365 days we are together for 300 days, we are playing, travelling together, so it’s like a family with all these guys. So the first thing I want to do is to catch up with all these guys and try to hit some balls as soon as I can."



According to the 33-year-old, he was getting ready to return to action in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. "Before the lockdown, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but unfortunately, I had to push back on things. Once the lockdown is over I will go to the center and give my fitness test," he said.



Cricket behind closed doors



The International Cricket Council and various cricketing boards are deliberating on the possibility of return for cricket with several regulations in place to maintain the safety of everyone involved. Among these guidelines are cricket matches held behind closed doors in the foreseeable future.



Reflecting on the importance of the supporters, Rohit said, "Fans are so important for any sporting events across the world. They make the sport look so glamorous and right now we will understand the importance of them not being there at least for a little while. At the moment safety of people is of utmost importance and once those measures have been taken, then fans can be allowed to come to the stadium and watch the game."



During the lockdown at his home in Mumbai, Rohit is keeping himself occupied by maintaining his fitness and watching TV shows to keep himself entertained.



"I have finished watching Money Heist, it’s one of the best series I have watched after a long time. It’s a Spanish show so obviously it’s pretty good, pretty intense also quite a lot of stories, romance, thrill so it’s everything in one package. Also, I also love watching FRIENDS, it’s probably the best," he said.