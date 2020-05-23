Vincy Premier T10 League: Live streaming, squads and fixtures

The inaugural season of the Vincy Premier T10 League (VPL) will be played from May 22 to 31 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Although the Pacific nation of Vanuatu became the first country to resume cricket, this is the first instance of action resuming with international players. The VPL is also the first tournament where the players are not allowed to use saliva on the ball, a key recommendation by the ICC cricket committee which is likely to be ratified at the board meeting on May 28.

Here's all you need to know about the VPL T10 league.

READ| Vincy Premier T10 League: Maloney power-hitting leads Hikers to big win

Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

Schedule & TV timings

Star Sports and Sony ESPN

May 22

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (6pm IST)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (10pm IST)

May 23

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers (6pm IST)

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (10pm IST)

May 24

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST)

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST)

May 25

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (6pm IST)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST)

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers (10pm IST)

May 26

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers (6pm IST)

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers (8pm IST)

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (10pm IST)

May 27

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers (6pm IST)

Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST)

May 28

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST)

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (8pm IST)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (10pm IST)

May 29

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (6pm IST)

Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers (10pm IST)

May 30

Semi Final 1: 1st Place vs 4th Place (6pm IST)

Semi Final 2: 2nd Place vs 3rd Place (8.30pm IST)

May 31

3rd Place vs Loser Semi Final 1 (6pm IST)

Finals: Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 (8:30pm IST)