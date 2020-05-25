Vincy Premier T10 League: Ambris stars with bat and ball in Breakers' fourth win

Sunil Ambris continued his good form with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 40 and picked up three wickets in Salt Pond Breakers' 49-run win over Botanic Garden Rangers in a Vincy Premier T10 League (VPL) encounter on Monday.

Breakers now have four wins in four matches and consolidated its position at the top of the table while the Rangers remained third with four points from as many matches.

Ambris followed up an unbeaten 75 from Sunday with a 40 against Rangers to help the team post 104 batting first. He then claimed three wickets to restrict Rangers to 55 for the loss of seven wickets.

In the second match of the day, La Soufriere Hikers returned to winning ways with a 11-run win over Fort Charlotte Strikers. Strikers having elected to bowl, restricted Hikers to 84/5 from 10 overs and were well placed at 50/3 in six overs during the chase. In the next four overs, however, it could manage only 23 runs as it finished on 73 for the loss of eight wickets.

A fourth defeat knocked the Strikers out of the tournament as Hikers moved up to second with six points.

In the final outing of the day, Shamon Hooper's 34 enabled Dark View Explorers to post 86/4 on the board against Grenadlines Divers. Divers made a good start in the chase before faltering in the second half to lose by six runs. Sealron Williams claimed two wickets for Explorers.

With the victory, Explorers moved to fourth in the table, while Divers remained fifth.