Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting's record of most international centuries as captain

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday brought up a slew of new milestones when he collected a brace off Taijul Islam to bring up yet another Test hundred.

It was Kohli's 20th Test century as Captain of India, and 27th Test hundred in his career. Kohli, who has already racked up a midboggling 43 ODI hundreds, has taken his tally of international centuries to 70. He has also equalled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record 41 international hundreds as captain.

Earlier, Kohli broke another batting record when he became the fastest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket as captain and only the sixth overall to achieve the feat.

Kohli needed 32 runs to reach the milestone before the start of the two-match series against Bangladesh. He broke the record set by Ponting on day 1 of the ongoing second Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ponting took 54 matches (97 innings) to set the record, which Kohli broke in his 53rd match (86th innings).