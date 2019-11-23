Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting's record of most international centuries as captain India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday brought up a slew of new milestones when he collected a brace off Taijul Islam to bring up yet another Test hundred. Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 15:26 IST Virat Kohli brought up his 27th Test hundred against Bangladesh. - K. R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 15:26 IST India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday brought up a slew of new milestones when he collected a brace off Taijul Islam to bring up yet another Test hundred. It was Kohli's 20th Test century as Captain of India, and 27th Test hundred in his career. Kohli, who has already racked up a midboggling 43 ODI hundreds, has taken his tally of international centuries to 70. He has also equalled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record 41 international hundreds as captain.Earlier, Kohli broke another batting record when he became the fastest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket as captain and only the sixth overall to achieve the feat.Kohli needed 32 runs to reach the milestone before the start of the two-match series against Bangladesh. He broke the record set by Ponting on day 1 of the ongoing second Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Ponting took 54 matches (97 innings) to set the record, which Kohli broke in his 53rd match (86th innings). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.