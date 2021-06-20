On this day: Virat Kohli makes Test debut against West Indies

Virat Kohli made his Test debut under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership against the West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011 - a few months after winning the ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

Batting at No. 5, the current Indian captain scored 4 and 15 in the two innings. The right-hander fell to Fidel Edwards, caught by wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh on both occasions.

READ| Kyle Jamieson: We are pretty content with the players we have selected for this game

On the field, he took two crucial catches to get rid of Ramnaresh Sarwan and Baugh during the Caribbean chase of 326. Eventually, India won the match by 63 runs with Rahul Dravid scoring 112 in the second innings.

READ| Kohli surpasses Dhoni for most matches as India Test captain

It has been a decade and now, Kohli has played 92 Test matches. He has 27 hundreds at an average of 52.37. His double hundred (254) against South Africa in Pune in 2019 remains his highest score.

Kohli is ranked fourth spot in Tests rankings. He touched the 7,500 run-mark during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.