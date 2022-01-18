Sehwag to lead Indian Maharaja in Legends League Cricket

All eyes would be on swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag when he leads 'Indian Maharaja' in the opening edition of the Howzat Legends League Cricket T20 tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Sehwag, who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League, will have Mohammed Kaif as his deputy and former Australia World Cup winning coach John Buchanan as his coach, it was announced on Tuesday.

Former Pakistani batter Misbah Ul Haq will lead the Asia Lions team which will have a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players.

The top names include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafeez, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Habibul Bashar among others.

Asia Lions has appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as vice captain, while 1996 ICC world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga will be the coach.

Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will lead the World Giants team.

Sammy was the captain of St. Lucia Zouks team in Caribbean Primer League and he will have former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Aussie pacer Brett Lee, stylish English batter Kevin Pietersen and South African spin ace Imran Tahir at his disposal.

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the World Giants Team.

"I can't wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. It's loved to see all the super stars comes together and fighting for the inaugural title of the league.

"This players are retired but they still very passionate about the cricket. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in next 10 days," LLC T20 Tournament Commissioner Ravi Shastri said.

"I am excited to see how everyone is involving together and use their hundred percent to win the trophy for their team. It's going to be super thrilling experience for all cricket fans in Oman and all across the globe," said Raman Raheja, CEO of Howzat LLC T20 league.