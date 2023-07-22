V.R. Vanitha breaks the glass ceiling in Indian cricket, hopes to be a trend-setter

V.R. Vanitha is not new to the world of player auctions. She was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp during the inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in February.

But Saturday, as she geared up for the auctions of the Maharaja Trophy, the T20 tournament conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru, donning the Shivamogga Lions colours, it was a new experience for Vanitha, who has been appointed the head coach of the Shivamogga franchise. The former India international made some smart buys by signing Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Nihal Ullal, Koushiv V, and Rohan Kadam, among others.

In the Indian cricket landscape, it’s rare for a men’s team to have a women’s head coach, but Vanitha has broken the glass ceiling.

READ | KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction

“I had this in mind for a long time—getting into coaching men’s cricket and understanding the dynamics. I wanted to be part of it, maybe as an assistant coach. But the franchises felt that I was good enough to be the head coach. So, I have to give it to them for showing confidence in me,” Vanitha told Sportstar.

The 32-year-old played six women’s ODIs and 16 T20Is between 2014 and 2016 before announcing her retirement in 2022. Soon after, she was named the coach of the Karnataka U-16 team before RCB roped her in as a talent scout for the WPL. Throughout the domestic season, Vanitha watched local games across centres. Once RCB acquired the Bengaluru franchise, Vanitha was roped in as the fielding coach.

The management also gave her a free hand, and not for once did they question Vanitha’s choices. | Photo Credit: Shivamogga Lions

“Even before announcing my retirement, I wanted to get into coaching. I was very clear in my mind. But WPL was not something I was expecting then. Till early January, we were not even sure if RCB would be getting a team, but eventually, WPL happened, and that helped me a lot,” she said.

A few weeks ago, she travelled to Australia to complete Cricket Victoria’s international coaching course in Melbourne. Vanitha believes the course helped her upgrade her coaching skills and understand where she stood internationally, but she added a caveat.

“A bit of it is about the mindset, but from the time I started playing, I have spent a lot of time playing with the boys. So, having played a lot with them, I understand their mentality. Those experiences also helped me during my game. That’s why I took up the role because I think I understand how the ecosystem works.”

A student of RX Murali, one of the noted mentors in the domestic circuit, Vanitha also worked as a coach in his academy. She remembers training the boys in the first few months. That experience will stand her in good stead in her new job. “I learned the nitty-gritty of auctions from the RCB. Being around Mike Hesson and R. Malolan helped me a lot. So when I sat down to strategize now, things came to me naturally. Also, having followed men’s cricket closely—at least in Karnataka—and being a scout, I understand what to look for in a player. I don’t want to go by reputation, but rather pick players who can suit the style of play of my team. I would want the players to be more dynamic, and that’s something we followed in the Maharaja Trophy auction,” Vanitha said.

The management also gave her a free hand, and not for once did they question Vanitha’s choices. “We have got Abhinav, and I am really happy. We started our cricket together, so I know where he or Shreyas come from. So, it was easy to pick these guys. I know how they play and where they could fit in.”

While the tournament will put her coaching skills to the test, Vanitha wants to take up exciting assignments and not confine herself to women’s cricket. “I don’t want to limit my growth. I would like to challenge myself. How can I grow as a coach? Coaching in different categories will give me more experience and allow me to grow from strength to strength,” she said.