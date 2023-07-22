KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction

Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal expectedly emerged the costliest picks during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 player auction here on Saturday.

Abhinav, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL (Indian Premier League), went to Shivamogga Lions for Rs. 15 lakh, while Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh.

Padikkal was bought by Gulbarga Mystics for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Hubli Tigers acquired veteran batter Manish Pandey for Rs. 10.6 lakh.

Six teams - Blasters, Lions, Mystics, Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Manguluru Mystics - participated in the auction that saw over 700 Karnataka cricketers go under the hammer.

The tournament will begin on August 13 and the final is scheduled on August 29.