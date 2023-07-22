MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction

Abhinav, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, went to Shivamogga Lions for Rs. 15 lakh, while Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 18:51 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal expectedly emerged the costliest picks during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 player auction here on Saturday.

Abhinav, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL (Indian Premier League), went to Shivamogga Lions for Rs. 15 lakh, while Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs. 14 lakh.

Padikkal was bought by Gulbarga Mystics for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Hubli Tigers acquired veteran batter Manish Pandey for Rs. 10.6 lakh.

Six teams - Blasters, Lions, Mystics, Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Manguluru Mystics - participated in the auction that saw over 700 Karnataka cricketers go under the hammer.

The tournament will begin on August 13 and the final is scheduled on August 29.

Related Topics

Mayank Agarwal /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Manish Pandey /

Gujarat Titans /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3: India looks for early breakthroughs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Play to start at 7:20 PM IST, no rain in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: West Indies trails India by 352 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 22: Annu Rani wins javelin gold at Lebanon national championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3: India looks for early breakthroughs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan targets series win against Sri Lanka after winning first Test
    PTI
  4. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A starts as firm favourite against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3: India looks for early breakthroughs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Play to start at 7:20 PM IST, no rain in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: West Indies trails India by 352 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 22: Annu Rani wins javelin gold at Lebanon national championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment