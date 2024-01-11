SL vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga records fifth best ODI figures in history against Zimbabwe

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga recorded the fifth best figures for a bowler in One-Day International (ODI) cricket history after scalping 7 for 19 in the third ODI versus Zimbabwe in Colombo on Thursday.

Hasaranga became the second Sri Lankan to feature in the list. Pacer Chaminda Vaas holds the record for the best ODI figures for his eight for 19 against the same opposition in 2001.

ALSO READ: Former chairman Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire

Hasaranga’s tally is also a new record for best ODI figures at the R. Premadasa Stadium, eclipsing Angelo Mathews’ 6-20 against India in 2009.

The start of the match was affected by rain forcing a 27 overs-a-side game. Zimbabwe began well with a solid start, putting a 43 run stand for the opening wicket.

Hasaranga picked the first wicket removing opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano in his first over. Captain Craig Ervine and Milton Shumba were then dismissed in quick succession to leave the team stuttering.

There was no recovery for the opposition as Hasaranga cleaned up the tail to complete his fourth five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0 after rain after the first ODI was washed out due to rain.