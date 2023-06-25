Wanindu Hasaranga picks third consecutive ODI five-wicket haul, equals Waqar Younis’ 33-year-old record

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga recorded his third consecutive ODI five-wicket haul during the ODI World Cup qualifiers as his side beat Ireland by 133 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Hasaranga, who picked up six for 24 against the United Arab Emirates and five for 13 versus Oman since Monday, claimed figures of five for 79 against Ireland - incidentally the second-most expensive five-wicket haul in the ODI format.

Hasaranga is only the second bowler to achieve three consecutive ODI five-wicket hauls after Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, who recorded the feat in 1990.

Waqar notched up figures of 5/11 and 5/16 against New Zealand, and 5/52 against West Indies in the space of five days in November 1990.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga has raised his ODI wickets tally to 56 after 43 matches.