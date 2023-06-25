MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka advances in World Cup qualifying as Ireland crashes out

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 before bowling out Ireland for 188.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 19:43 IST , BULAWAYO

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne scored a run-a-ball century to lead the side to 133-run victory.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne scored a run-a-ball century to lead the side to 133-run victory. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne scored a run-a-ball century to lead the side to 133-run victory. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday that eliminated its opponents.

The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo.

READ | West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers

Mark Adair took 4-46 and Barry McCarthy claimed 3-56 but Ireland’s pace spearhead Josh Little conceded 78 runs in eight wicketless overs.

Karunaratne and Samarawickrama put on 168 for the third wicket after Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw first ball by McCarthy.

Charith Asalanka (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) also chipped in as Ireland sought to limit the damage in the closing overs.

Ireland needed a victory to keep its qualification hopes alive, but lost experienced opener Paul Stirling for six and the wheels soon came off.

Captain Andy Balbirnie’s dismissal reduced Ireland to 57-3 and Lorcan Tucker was bowled for a duck the next over before Wanindu Hasaranga pinned Harry Tector in front for 33.

Curtis Campher, who made a century in the gut-wrenching loss to Scotland, briefly countered in his knock of 39 but once he top-edged to the wicketkeeper Ireland were all but doomed.

Hasaranga finished with 5-79, giving the Sri Lankan leg-spinner 16 wickets in three qualifiers so far in Zimbabwe.

Related Topics

ODI World Cup qualifiers /

Dimuth Karunaratne /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Sri Lanka /

Ireland /

Paul Stirling

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
