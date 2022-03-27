WI vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3: West Indies on verge of stunning series win over England

West Indies was on the brink of a stunning victory over England at stumps on day three of the deciding Test in Grenada on Saturday.

After a day when wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva scored a maiden Test century before Kyle Mayers weaved his medium pace bowling magic, England was only 10 runs ahead with two wickets in hand in its second innings, on 103 for eight at the close.

A healthy contingent of home fans danced in the stands, silencing England's usually vocal Barmy Army, who must have been in disbelief witnessing yet another England meltdown.

Mayers finished the day with figures of 5-9, his victims including England captain Joe Root. Mayers also took 2-13 in the first innings, giving him overall match figures of 7-22.

He did not play in the first two drawn Tests but was brought in for Grenada when West Indies decided to go without a specialist spin bowler.

"I just waited my turn and opportunity presented itself in this game and I tried to take it," said Mayers, who described his bowling philosophy as making the batters play as much as possible.

"The pitch varies in bounce and pace so straighter deliveries were working for me," he said.

Mayers was not the only West Indies hero.

England earlier dug a hole for itself by taking 65 runs to mop up the final two first-innings West Indies wickets in the morning session.

Da Silva, aided by Kemar Roach (25) and Jayden Seales (13), lifted the hosts to a 93-run lead.

Looking far more capable with the bat than the average No. 8, Da Silva added 46 runs to his overnight score, finishing unbeaten on 100.

The 23-year-old from Trinidad displayed a confidence matched by his competence. Making nearly all his runs on the legside, he brought up his century with a Twenty20-style slash for four straight down the ground from Craig Overton.

"Tears just came to my eyes," he said. "I couldn't stop crying. I know my mum and dad at home are crying as well."

The England wickets were shared around by the pace attack, with Chris Woakes picking up 3-59, while Saqib Mahmood, Ben Stokes and Overton claimed two apiece.

Mahmood was perhaps the pick of the England attack in only his second Test.

West Indies pressed home its advantage in the second session, quickly reducing England to 39 for four.

Mayers got his first wicket when he had Root caught at first slip for five, and he subsequently sent Dan Lawrence packing with a ball that clipped off stump after the batter left it alone.

Mayers later also got into the action in the field with a bullet throw from the deep that had Ben Foakes run out for two.

Root, watching on from the pavilion, could only bury his head in his hands as the reality of impending defeat set in.