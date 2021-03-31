Thirimanne leads Sri Lanka's fightback, West Indies 354 all out

Lahiru Thirimanne led Sri Lanka’s fightback on the second day of the second Test against West Indies, scoring a half-century to help his side reach 136-3 at close on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka trails West Indies by 218 runs after dismissing the host for 354 at lunch. Sri Lanka will hope to reduce the deficit further when it resumes on Wednesday with Dinesh Chandimal (34) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23) returning to the crease at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite completed his century and number nine batsman Rahkeem Cornwall made 73 as the home side added 67 runs to its overnight total before being bowled out at Lunch.

Opener Brathwaite had been patient as he accumulated 99 unbeaten runs on Monday after the Windies had been put in to bat by Sri Lanka.

But, Brathwaite did not have to wait long, needing just two balls on day two to bring up his ninth Test century.

Giant spinner Cornwall then reached his half-century but ran out of patience when he lofted one to mid-off to hand Suranga Lakmal his fourth wicket and end a 103-run partnership with his skipper.

Brathwaite was the last wicket to fall, unable to carry his bat, as he dragged one on and was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera for 126.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the ninth over to a stunning one-handed catch at third slip by Nkrumah Bonner off Alzarri Joseph’s bowling.

Oshada Fernando went soon after Tea when he was trapped leg before wicket for 18 and Thirimanne got an inside edge to Kemar Roach and played onto his stumps for 55, just when he looked set for a big score.

But Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva put on 59 runs for an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand.

The first Test at the same venue ended in a draw last week.