Logan Van Beek hits 30 runs, picks two wickets in Super Over win for Netherlands vs West Indies

Netherlands’ Logan Van Beek smashed 30 runs in the Super Over against West Indies in their ODI World Cup Qualifier match at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Monday.

The Dutchmen nearly pulled off a stunning chase against West Indies before ending the game in a tie after the scores were levelled at 374 - the highest score for a tie in ODI cricket.

Van Beek, who batted at no. 8 and scored 28 runs off 14 balls in the regulation chase, then walked out to bat in the Super Over with captain Scott Edwards. van Beek smashed West Indies bowler Jason Holder for three sixes and as many fours to notch up 30 runs in the Super Over.

van Beek then took the ball to defend the total and conceded only eight runs before dismissing Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd off successive balls.

The 32-year-old van Beek was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and also featured in the New Zealand A team last year. van Beek was also part of the New Zealand Under-19 squad in the 2010 U19 World Cup. The tall right-arm seamer had also registered his best ODI bowling figures - 4/24 - in the previous match against Nepal on Saturday.

van Beek’s grandfather, Sammy Guillen, has featured in five Tests for West Indies before moving to New Zealand and representing the Kiwis in three Tests between 1951 and 1956.

Incidentally, the West Indies-Zimbabwe is only the third ODI match to be decided by a Super Over after the 2019 ODI World Cup final between England and New Zealand, and an ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in 2020.