Cricket

Mandhana: Proud of win against Bangladesh after loss to Pakistan

While Mandhana herself contributed 47 off 38 balls, the regular vice-captain was all praise for young Shafali Verma and the talented Jemimah Rodrigues.

PTI
Sylhet 08 October, 2022 18:38 IST
Sylhet 08 October, 2022 18:38 IST
Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana hit a 38-ball 47 during India’s win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana hit a 38-ball 47 during India’s win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council

While Mandhana herself contributed 47 off 38 balls, the regular vice-captain was all praise for young Shafali Verma and the talented Jemimah Rodrigues.

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana lauded her team's comprehensive 59-run victory over Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup, terming it as a "good comeback" within 24 hours of losing to Pakistan in a low-scoring contest.

India, now with four wins out of five games, is through to the semifinals of the continental event.

"It was disappointing in the last match (versus Pakistan). It's good to comeback after that loss, really proud of the girls. Today it was a total team performance," Mandhana said after the match.

Also Read
Women’s Asia Cup Points Table: India beats Bangladesh, qualifies for semifinals

While she herself contributed 47 off 38 balls, the regular vice-captain was all praise for young Shafali Verma and the talented Jemimah Rodrigues.

"Shafali batted well, and also Jemimah played well. We could have scored 10 runs runs more while batting. We had to keep bowling dot balls, and we had to wait for their batters to make mistakes, which they did. Our bowlers bowled really well," she added.

Player-of-the-Match Shafali, who also had career-best bowling figures of two for 10, admitted that the pitch was not conducive for stroke-play.

"I am always ready to give my best for the team (with the bat and ball). It was a bit difficult pitch for batting as the ball kept low. I have put in a lot of hardwork and want to thank my family and friends for their support.

Also Read | Women’s Asia Cup Points Table: India beats Bangladesh, qualifies for semifinals

"We are very happy with our performance, everyone played really well."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana blamed poor execution in the PowerPlay while bowling as the reason for her team's defeat.

"We didn't bowl well in the PowerPlay. We bowled too many loose balls. We couldn't get many runs in our PowerPlay either. Our main bowlers couldn't execute their plans," she said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us