Women’s Asia Cup 2022: venue, dates, timings, schedule and teams list

What is the format?

After being held as a 50-over tournament between 2004 and 2008, the Asia Cup moved to the T20 format in 2012. The tournament was last held in Kuala Lumpur in 2018, where Bangladesh defeated India in the final. This time, too, it will be played in a T20 format.

What are the venues?

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh will host all the matches. Bangladesh is the defending champion. There is huge excitement among local fans as Sylhet will be hosting women’s international fixtures for the first time since the 2014 T20 World Cup.

The country, too, will be hosting women’s international matches after four years. The last time it played host to women’s fixtures was in October 2018, when Pakistan toured Bangladesh.

Who are the participants?

A total of seven teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates - will be competing for the title. The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, where each will play six games. The top four teams will reach the semifinals.

This is a new format. The last two editions featured six teams each, and the top two teams in the league stage directly played the final.

What’s special?

In a milestone moment for women’s cricket, the United Arab Emirates will be making its ‘debut’ in the tournament. The side defeated Malaysia in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship final and qualified for the Women’s Asia Cup.

Led by Chaya Mughal, the UAE team will face Sri Lanka in the campaign opener on October 2. Mughal, 36, has the joint-most wickets in the format for UAE (28 wickets), and she is the oldest player in the squad. Uncapped 15-year-old Rishitha Rajith has also been named in the UAE squad.

Who is the defending champion?

Host Bangladesh is the defending champion. In 2018, it defeated India in a tight final to clinch the title. Back then, the Bangladesh team was coached by former India international Anju Jain.

But if we look at the overall record, India has won two out of three T20 editions. Interestingly, when it was played in a 50-over format, India won all four titles.

Will there be an India vs Pakistan game?

Yes. The arch-rivals will meet on October 7 in an afternoon game. Throughout the tournament, there won’t be any evening or night games. There will be double headers on most days, with the first game starting at 8.30 in the morning, followed by the second game at 1 pm. India will play all its matches in the afternoon.

Will there be a live telecast?

Yes. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will telecast the matches live in India.

India’s fixtures

October 1 - vs Sri Lanka (1pm IST)

October 3 - vs Malaysia (1pm IST)

October 4 - vs UAE (1pm IST)

October 7 - vs Pakistan (1pm IST)

October 8 - vs Bangladesh (1pm IST)

October 10 - vs Thailand (1pm IST)