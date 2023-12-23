IND-W vs AUS-W: Healy deflects Harmanpreet’s throw with bat, not given out for ‘obstructing the field’ - MCC Law explained

Alyssa Healy sparked controversy during Day 3 of India’s one-off Test match against Australia in Mumbai on Saturday.

Healy deflected a throw from the bowler, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, resulting in the ball going past the slip fielder, and all the way to the fence.

The umpire, upon discussion with the leg umpire, signalled four runs for overthrows. The incident occured in the 80th over of the innings with Healy batting on 28 runs.

According to MCC’s law 37.1, “Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.”

The law adds: “A batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully.”

Since Healy had played the ball to prevent it from hitting her, the umpire’s deemed that the she was not obstructing the field.

Recently Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim was given out for obstructing the field against New Zealand when he handed the ball back to the keeper after defending it.