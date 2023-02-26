Australia faces South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s AUS vs SA T20 World Cup final.

AUS vs SA Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final match?

The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 26.

Where is Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final match happening?

The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final?

The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final?

The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will begin?

The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 24.