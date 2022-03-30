AUS-W vs WI-W Women's World Cup 2022 Semifinal Live: Rain in Wellington delays toss

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022] semifinal match between Australia and West Indies in Wellington on Wednesday.

MATCH DELAYED DUE TO RAIN: We're heading towards a nearly 30 minutes disruption in play. No update yet on when we will get started in Wellington and here's why. Rain in Wellington



The toss for the semi-final between Australia and West Indies has been delayed. Hoping for the weather to clear up soon #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/gqhAq5tLZl — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 29, 2022 While broadcasters and officials seem positive about a full game, just in case that doesn't work out, here is what the reserve day provision looks like. Reduced game looking very likely though. Playing conditons regarding reserves days for knock-out matches at #CWC22.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/XXNjxCCDph — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 29, 2022



3:40AM: Head to head: Australia and West Indies have played 14 ODIs between them. Australia has won 13, while West Indies has managed to win only one.

3:30 AM: INJURY/SQUAD UPDATES:

Changes for both sides ahead of this semifinal clash. Veteran West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Mandy Mangru, who is in New Zealand as a travelling reserve, has been drafted into the squad as Fletcher's replacement and is in contention to play her first game of the tournament on Wednesday.

Fletcher has picked up four wickets from three matches at the showpiece, with her best haul coming against Bangladesh when she collected 3/29 from 10 overs in Mount Maunganui.

Deja vu for Australia's Ellyse Perry as she misses another World Cup semifinal, this time due to a back issue. Perry has been vital to the Australian juggernaut this time with five wickets in six inning and 146 runs in five innings to her name. She was also named Player of the Match in the league games against New Zealand and the West Indies. Annabel Sutherland is expected to fill in for her. Tahlia McGrath and Nicola Carey are available too to step in.

3:20AM: RECAP: LEAGUE STAGE GAME: Australia thumped West Indies by 7 wickets

A dominant Australia confidently carried on its march towards a record seventh title as it pummelled West Indies by seven wickets in a lop-sided league stage contest to register its fourth consecutive win at the ICC Women's World Cup.

West Indies, the 2013 runner-up side, was no match for Australia as the team from the Caribbeans was bundled out for a meagre 131 in 45.5 overs after opting to bat. Skipper Stafanie Taylor played a lone hand with a fighting 91-ball 50 as West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals.

Ellyse Perry (3/22) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) shared six wickets between them for Australia, while Jess Jonassen picked up two scalps giving away 18 runs.





Opener Rachael Haynes steered Australia's chase as she hit a stylish 83 not out off 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries to anchor Australia's chase after it suffered two early blows in the form of Alyssa Healy and Lanning.

With Australia in a spot of bother at seven for two and later 58 for three, Haynes took the onus on herself to guide the innings in Beth Mooney's (28 not out) company and the duo overwhelmed the target easily in 30.2 overs. Chinelle Henry (1/20), Hayley Matthews (1/31) and Shamilia Connell (1/32) picked up a wicket each for the Windies.



3:15AM: The toss is delayed due to a light shower in Wellington. The weather is expected to clear and we are to have a full game but we have to get through this delay.

3 AM: Hello everyone! After 28 matches, we are finally at the business end of the 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After an interesting league stage, we are down to our last four teams - Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies. Two of them, the Aussies and the Windies battle it out today for a place in the final.

