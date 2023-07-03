MagazineBuy Print

Chamari Athapaththu creates record for highest percentage of runs in ODI team total

The 33-year-old Sri Lankan broke her own record, set in 2017, during the third ODI against New Zealand at Galle on Monday.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 21:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chamari Athapaththu in action against New Zealand on Monday.
Chamari Athapaththu in action against New Zealand on Monday. | Photo Credit: ICC TWITTER
infoIcon

Chamari Athapaththu in action against New Zealand on Monday. | Photo Credit: ICC TWITTER

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu broke the record for the highest percentage of runs scored by a batter in a team total, during the third ODI against New Zealand women at Galle.

The 33-year-old managed to score 140 runs out of the Sri Lankan total of 196, amounting to 71.42 percentage of the team total.

The previous record was held by Athapaththu herself, when she managed to score 178* in a total of 257 for nine against Australia at Bristol in 2017. That innings amounted to 69.26 per cent of the team total.

Read More: Meet Minnu Mani, Kerala’s first-ever entrant in Indian women’s team

The all-rounder guided her team to an eight-wicket win in the third ODI, handing Sri Lanka women a 2-1 series victory in the ODI series. This was its first bilateral series win against New Zealand.

Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva recorded the highest partnership ever for Sri Lanka Women’s team in ODI cricket, scoring 190 runs in 140 balls.

The southpaw has scored 3,199 runs for Sri Lanka in 95 matches - making her the highest run-scorer for her country - with eight centuries and 15 fifties since she made her debut against West Indies in 2010.

Related Topics

Chamari Athapaththu /

Sri Lanka Women /

New Zealand Women /

Nilakshi de Silva

