Chamari Athapaththu creates record for highest percentage of runs in ODI team total

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu broke the record for the highest percentage of runs scored by a batter in a team total, during the third ODI against New Zealand women at Galle.

The 33-year-old managed to score 140 runs out of the Sri Lankan total of 196, amounting to 71.42 percentage of the team total.

The previous record was held by Athapaththu herself, when she managed to score 178* in a total of 257 for nine against Australia at Bristol in 2017. That innings amounted to 69.26 per cent of the team total.

The all-rounder guided her team to an eight-wicket win in the third ODI, handing Sri Lanka women a 2-1 series victory in the ODI series. This was its first bilateral series win against New Zealand.

🔥 Chamari Athapaththu smashes an unbeaten 140* to chase down a target of 196 runs. What a Star ⭐! 💪👸#LionessRoar#SLvNZpic.twitter.com/b9jJqfaSqt — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 3, 2023

Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva recorded the highest partnership ever for Sri Lanka Women’s team in ODI cricket, scoring 190 runs in 140 balls.

The southpaw has scored 3,199 runs for Sri Lanka in 95 matches - making her the highest run-scorer for her country - with eight centuries and 15 fifties since she made her debut against West Indies in 2010.