WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu went unsold in the first round of auctions for the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) also went unsold during the first edition of the WPL.

Plying her trade for the Sydney Thunder, Athapaththu scored 511 runs at an average of 42.58 and a strike-rate of 129.69 and picked nine wickets at an economy of 6.79 in the tournament.