MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu went unsold in the first round of auctions for the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Published : Dec 09, 2023 15:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka celebrates making 100 runs during Game 3 of the One Day International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field on October 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka celebrates making 100 runs during Game 3 of the One Day International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field on October 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka celebrates making 100 runs during Game 3 of the One Day International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field on October 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu went unsold in the first round of auctions for the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

LIVE BLOG: Follow the Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 LIVE

The Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) also went unsold during the first edition of the WPL.

Plying her trade for the Sydney Thunder, Athapaththu scored 511 runs at an average of 42.58 and a strike-rate of 129.69 and picked nine wickets at an economy of 6.79 in the tournament.

Related Topics

WPL /

WPL 2024 /

WPL Auction

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Annabel Sutherland goes to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC appoints Petr Kratky as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Annabel Sutherland goes to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC appoints Petr Kratky as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment