Women's Cricket

CWG 2022: 1.2 million tickets sold, IND vs PAK cricket match to be “one of the highlights”

Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games, and India and Pakistan will be clashing at Edgbaston on July 31.

PTI
19 July, 2022 20:45 IST
19 July, 2022 20:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Games organisers have said that the women’s cricket match between India and Pakistan has “really caught the interest” of the local public.

FILE PHOTO: The Games organisers have said that the women’s cricket match between India and Pakistan has “really caught the interest” of the local public. | Photo Credit: AP

Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games, and India and Pakistan will be clashing at Edgbaston on July 31.

As many as 1.2 million tickets have been sold for the Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham on July 28, the organisers have said, adding that the women’s cricket match between India and Pakistan has “really caught the interest” of the local public.

Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games, and India and Pakistan will be clashing at Edgbaston on July 31.

The city is home to a substantial number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people.

Also Read
Indian women’s cricket team for Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet, Smriti headline 15-member squad

Speaking to PTI, Birimgham Games CEO Ian Reid said the semifinals and final tickets have already been taken while he expects a sell-out crowd even for the India-Pakistan fixture.

“I am a big cricket fan myself. India are in the same group as Pakistan so that has really caught the interest here in Birmingham. It is an iconic venue, your men’s team recently played here over the last few weeks. So it would certainly be one of the highlights of the Games,” Reid said.

“The semifinals and final tickets have already been sold out probably with the expectation that India and England will be there. India and Pakistan will be close to capacity. We will see an uptick in sale of tickets much closer to the event. So I expect that India-Pakistan game to be sold out soon.”

More than 5,000 athletes will take part in the Games which will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since the London Olympics in 2012.

“We have sold 1.2 million tickets for the event. We expect that number to go up as we get closer to the Games. So, by far the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012.

“We will have about 45,000 volunteers and paid staff working on the event. It is a huge event for the region and the city,” Reid added.

All 72 Commonwealth members have confirmed their participation in the multi-sporting event. 

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Jemimah Rodrigues on comeback performance: Every time you wear this India jersey, you're naturally pumped up

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us