MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England Women’s match fees equalised with England Men’s, announces ECB

A statement on the ECB website said that the decision was taken after the resounding success of the Women’s Ashes held in England earlier in the year and it will be effective immediately.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 15:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England lifts the trophy to celebrate its ODI series victory over Australia after the Women’s Ashes 3rd ODI match between England and Australia at Taunton, England.
FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England lifts the trophy to celebrate its ODI series victory over Australia after the Women’s Ashes 3rd ODI match between England and Australia at Taunton, England. | Photo Credit: STEVE BARDENS/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England lifts the trophy to celebrate its ODI series victory over Australia after the Women’s Ashes 3rd ODI match between England and Australia at Taunton, England. | Photo Credit: STEVE BARDENS/ Getty Images

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday that it will increase the match fees for the England Women’s cricket team to bring them in line with the Men’s cricket team.

England joins the likes of New Zealand, India and South Africa in announcing equal match fees for both men’s and women’s teams.

ALSO READ: Buttler welcomes ‘superstar’ Stokes back into England ODI fold

A statement on the ECB website said that the decision was taken after the resounding success of the Women’s Ashes held in England earlier in the year.

Games at Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord’s set new attendance records whereas Taunton, Bristol and Hampshire saw sold-out matches during the series, the statement said.

The change in match fees is set to be effective immediately, just before the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “This summer’s thrilling Metro Bank Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing.”

““In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.”

“As we continue to grow women’s cricket, we will continue to focus on making considered investments that stretch far-and-wide across the women’s cricket structures, delivering a thriving, profitable and future-proofed game,” he added.

Heather Knight, England Women’s Captain, said: “It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward and it’s fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men.”

“I would also like to thank the PCA and England Women’s Player Partnership for their support in representing the players and the growth of the professional game,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

England women /

ECB /

Women's Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan 78/2; Fifty partnership between Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Jyothi Yarraji is a level-headed and determined athlete, says Dr Aashish Contractor
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. US Open 2023, Day 3 Order of Play: Swiatek, Djokovic play in second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales crisis hangs over UEFA ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. England Women’s match fees equalised with England Men’s, announces ECB
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mandhana to skip WBBL for second year in row
    PTI
  3. Minnu Mani on her journey from Kerala to the Indian team: All my hard work has paid off now
    PTI
  4. Alex Hartley to retire from professional cricket after 2023 Hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Harmanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan 78/2; Fifty partnership between Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Jyothi Yarraji is a level-headed and determined athlete, says Dr Aashish Contractor
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. US Open 2023, Day 3 Order of Play: Swiatek, Djokovic play in second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales crisis hangs over UEFA ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment