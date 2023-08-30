England Women’s match fees equalised with England Men’s, announces ECB

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday that it will increase the match fees for the England Women’s cricket team to bring them in line with the Men’s cricket team.

England joins the likes of New Zealand, India and South Africa in announcing equal match fees for both men’s and women’s teams.

ALSO READ: Buttler welcomes ‘superstar’ Stokes back into England ODI fold

A statement on the ECB website said that the decision was taken after the resounding success of the Women’s Ashes held in England earlier in the year.

Games at Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord’s set new attendance records whereas Taunton, Bristol and Hampshire saw sold-out matches during the series, the statement said.

The change in match fees is set to be effective immediately, just before the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “This summer’s thrilling Metro Bank Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing.”

““In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.”

“As we continue to grow women’s cricket, we will continue to focus on making considered investments that stretch far-and-wide across the women’s cricket structures, delivering a thriving, profitable and future-proofed game,” he added.

Heather Knight, England Women’s Captain, said: “It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward and it’s fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men.”

“I would also like to thank the PCA and England Women’s Player Partnership for their support in representing the players and the growth of the professional game,” she added.