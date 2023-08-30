MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das ruled out of tournament for Bangladesh

Das was unable to recover from a viral fever which had prevented him for travelling to Sri Lanka for Bangladesh’s opening match of the multi-team tournament.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 10:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Litton Kumer Das of Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Litton Kumer Das of Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Das was unable to recover from a viral fever which had prevented him for travelling to Sri Lanka for Bangladesh’s opening match of the multi-team tournament.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup matches: Dravid

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy as his replacement. Bijoy has played 44 One Day Internationals (ODI) for his country accumulating over 1200 runs.

The Chairman of the National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin said: “He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration.”

“Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod.” 

Updated Bangladesh squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy

