Women's World Cup: Heather Graham to replace Ash Gardner in Australia squad

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is set to miss the opening two matches of Australia's Women's World Cup campaign in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19.

Team Sportstar
07 March, 2022 13:11 IST

Australia all-rounder Heather Graham will come in as a temporary replacement for Ashleigh Gardner.

Australia all-rounder Heather Graham has been approved by ICC as the replacement for Ashleigh Gardner who was ruled out of its opening fixture after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday's game against defending champion England and will also be out of a meeting with Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

Women's World Cup: Stars to watch out for

Gardner is due to be released from isolation on March 13, when the Australians are scheduled to meet the host in its third group game.

Heather, who will be a temporary replacement, has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019.