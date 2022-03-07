Women's World Cup: Heather Graham to replace Ash Gardner in Australia squad

Australia all-rounder Heather Graham has been approved by ICC as the replacement for Ashleigh Gardner who was ruled out of its opening fixture after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday's game against defending champion England and will also be out of a meeting with Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

Gardner is due to be released from isolation on March 13, when the Australians are scheduled to meet the host in its third group game.

Heather, who will be a temporary replacement, has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019.