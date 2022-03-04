Women's World Cup LIVE Score: WI 239/6; Hayley Matthews falls after maiden WC ton, WI loses quick wickets vs New Zealand

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the tournament opener between host New Zealand and West Indies in Tauranga on Friday.

6:25AM: FORM GUIDE:

NZ: LWWWW

WI: LLNWW





On the foot of Mount Maunganui, the Bay Oval is the perfect location for the #CWC22 opener! — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2022

Pitch report: Nasser Hussain and WV Raman are out checking out the pitch. WV sees a lot of firmness and uniformity on the surface for some pace and bounce. Bowlers will have to try and mix it up as this one is set for a belter of a game.



Playing XI:

NZ: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jones

WI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbell, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell.

6:05AM: TOSS: Sophie Devine has won the toss and NZ will bowl first.



6AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally all set to get underway in New Zealand today. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #1 will see the host New Zealand get their campaigns started against a spirited West Indies side.

Squads:



NEW ZEALAND: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Travelling reserves: Molly Penfold

WEST INDIES: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow



How have the teams fared in the World Cup so far:

NZ: The omens are good for the hosts, who won the tournament last time it was played in New Zealand 22 years ago.

The White Ferns won a thrilling final by four runs against Australia on that occasion, successfully defending 184 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval to exact revenge for a defeat against the same opponents three years before.

New Zealand were also runners-up in 1993 and 2009, while Debbie Hockley remains way out in front on the list of the competition’s all-time leading batters having plundered 1,501 runs between 1982 and 2000.

WI: The best of West Indies’ six ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup performances to date came in 2013, when they progressed all the way to the final only to be beaten by Australia.

Two players, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, were named in the Team of the Tournament – the former has scored more runs and taken more wickets for her country than anyone else in the competition’s history.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.