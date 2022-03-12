CWC 2022: India posts its highest score in Women's World Cups in fixture against West Indies

Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India post 317/8 against West Indies in their World Cup clash (CWC 2022) in Hamilton on Saturday.

This is only India's third 300-plus score and its second highest score in the format. The highest was a massive 358/2 against Ireland in 2017 where Deepti Sharma scored 188.



LIVE: IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022: Windies off to steady start in 318 chase vs IND

The other instance was when India scored 302/3 against South Africa in 2018, with Mandhana starring with a century there too - 135 (129b).

India's 317/8 on Saturday is also its first 300-plus score in the Women's World Cup. The side's highest total before this was against the West Indies again but in 2013 when the side managed 284/6. Thirush Kamini's 146-ball 100 was instrumental in the side posting that total.

The highest score in Women's World Cups is 412/3 posted by Australia against Denmark in the 1997 edition in Mumbai with Belinda Clark leading the charge with an unbeaten 229 off 155 balls.