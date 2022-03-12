Women's WC Women's Cricket CWC 2022: India posts its highest score in Women's World Cups in fixture against West Indies India's 317/8 is its third 300+ score in Women's ODIs and its first in the Women's World Cup. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 11:06 IST Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur put up a record stand for India in their World Cup fixture against West Indies in Hamilton on Saturday. - AFP Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 11:06 IST Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India post 317/8 against West Indies in their World Cup clash (CWC 2022) in Hamilton on Saturday. This is only India's third 300-plus score and its second highest score in the format. The highest was a massive 358/2 against Ireland in 2017 where Deepti Sharma scored 188. LIVE: IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022: Windies off to steady start in 318 chase vs IND The other instance was when India scored 302/3 against South Africa in 2018, with Mandhana starring with a century there too - 135 (129b). India's 317/8 on Saturday is also its first 300-plus score in the Women's World Cup. The side's highest total before this was against the West Indies again but in 2013 when the side managed 284/6. Thirush Kamini's 146-ball 100 was instrumental in the side posting that total. The highest score in Women's World Cups is 412/3 posted by Australia against Denmark in the 1997 edition in Mumbai with Belinda Clark leading the charge with an unbeaten 229 off 155 balls. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :