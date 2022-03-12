India vs West Indies Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022: Yastika falls after brisk start

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Dhruva Prasad bringing you the latest from the WC game between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Selman with the ball. Full and drifted onto the pads and Yastika flicks it for a couple. OUT! Yastika hands a catch back to the bowler.

IND 47/0 in 6 overs: Matthews into the attack to take some pace off the ball. Turn for her first ball as she beats Mandhana's outside edge. Flighted and Mandhana edges that to third trying to drive and a couple of runs. She leaves the next one alone outside off. FOUR! Mandhana steps out and lofts it over mid off and to the rope. Two dots to end the over.

IND 41/0 in 5 overs: Very wide outside off, Yastika misses the cut, and called wide ball. FOUR! Flat-batted swat through mid wicket region and another boundary. FOUR! Short and pulled away again by Yastika over square leg for four more. She flicks the next one to fine leg for one. FOUR! Mandhana this time and she collects her first boundary. Too full on off stump and Mandhana won't miss out on that one. She creams it through cover and point. Single to end the over.

IND 26/0 in 4 overs: Three dots again as Mandhana is unable to find the gaps on the off side. She chips the next one over point and collects three. Henry now comes over the wicket to Yastika, after the batter took her down in the last over from the round the wicket angle. Yastika goes aerial and just over and beyond the fielder at mid off for a single.

IND 22/0 in 3 overs: Mandhana starts off with a couple of dot ball, defending back to Connell. Make it three dots. Mandhana drives on the front-foot to mid off and a good dive keeps that to just one. Beaten! This was not full enough to be driven and Yastika is beaten outside off. Cut away next ball but a brilliant save at point makes it another dot.

IND 21/0 in 2 overs: Chinelle Henry from the other end. Round the wicket to Yastika. FOUR! Yastika again and four more. Slightly short and she pulls it to the mid wicket fence. Down leg side wide next ball. FOUR! Another pull shot from Yastika and another boundary. FOUR! Yastika on a roll. This one was short, drifting on leg and she swivels and pulls this over short fine leg. India up and away. Full now and Yastika drives this through covers for a couple.

IND 6/0 in 1 over: Shamilia Connell with the new ball. Over the wicket to Smriti Mandhana. A thickish outside edge and a single to third man first ball. India is off the mark. Length ball defended back by Yastika. FOUR! Yastika slogs and a top edge takes the ball behind and to the boundary. Interesting to see Yastika showing aggression early on. Is this a sign of things to come?

6:26 AM IST: Done with the national anthems and the players have walked out onto the field for live action. Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia skip out to open the innings. West Indies players take the knee while the Indians stand with her hands over their heart.

WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID

Mithali Raj: We will have a bat. It's the same strip we played the other day. It could slow down in the second half and that's why we chose to bat. We are looking forward to put total that we can defend. We need to improve as a batting unit and it's a fresh start today. We know the wicket is the same from our last game and it's on the slower side.

Stafanie Taylor: We would have had a bat as well. We are feeling good about the wins and still have a long way to go. Everyone is different and we are West Indies and we love that flair. We are taking each game as it comes.

PITCH REPORT: The same strip to be used as the India versus New Zealand. Some scuff marks on the wicket so spinners might find some more purchase. Otherwise a belter of a wicket to bat on.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

West Indies Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (vc), Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell.

TOSS: Mithali Raj has won the Toss and India will have a bat first. No changes for either teams from their last game.

5:47 AM IST: We are moments away from the Toss. Will Shafali Verma return to the Playing XI after India's lacklustre display with the bat against New Zealand?

STAT ALERT

Jhulan Goswami needs one wicket to become the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Women's World Cup.

Jhulan Goswmi needs two wickets to complete 250 WODI wickets and 350 international wickets.

Jhulan Goswami is three matches away from becoming only the second player, after Mithali Raj, to play 200 WODIs.

4:30 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, India takes on West Indies in a crucial fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The India vs West Indies match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.