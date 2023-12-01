IND A vs ENG A Women: Issy Wong’s heroics help England level T20 series 1-1

England Women’s A rode on Issy Wong’s unbeaten 15-ball 35 to hand India A a four-wicket defeat in the second T20 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday and level the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing 150, England needed 17 runs from the last two overs, when India A captain Minnu Mani brought Kashvee Gautam into action, hoping to find a breakthrough. In the previous game, the right-arm seamer struck twice in crucial moments to bring the home team into the game. However, it was not the case this time around. Making the most of a reprieve, Wong produced a match-winning innings and sealed the deal for England A with three fours and a six. The last 23 of her runs came off just seven deliveries.

After Kanika Ahuja’s 14-ball 27 and Uma Chetry’s 26 off 14 deliveries guided India A to 149 for nine, England A got off to a steady start, with openers Grace Scrivens and Maia Bouchier forging a 38-run opening stand. While Scrivens, who had led England’s U19 team to the final of the World Cup earlier this year, top-scored with 39 (34b, 5x4), Bouchier took control of things early on - hitting three fours and a six - before being removed by India skipper Minnu (two for 29).

Though England lost a few quick wickets midway through the innings, it did not deter Wong, who was one of the key players for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. She remained calm and guided the team home with seven balls to spare.

The series-decider will be played here on Sunday.