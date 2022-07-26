India to host 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

India will host the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

India, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka were named as the four hosts for ICC women’s white-ball events from 2024-27 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will host the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup while the 2026 edition will be held in England, the ICC confirmed. The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will be staged in India with Sri Lanka securing hosting rights for the Women’s T20 Champions Trophy, slated for 2027, provided it qualifies for the event.

The hosts were selected via a bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee that included Sourav Ganguly.

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Ganguly was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.