India is vying to secure a semifinal berth with victory over an Ireland outfit determined to pick up its first win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

With two wins in three games, India is sitting in the second position in group B while England tops the group with six points in three games.

PREDICTED XI

⦿ India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

⦿ Ireland: Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey. Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron

